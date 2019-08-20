Missing in Berlin: Institute FC chairman makes appeal for daughter

Institute FC has launched an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Danielle Anderson, who is reportedly missing in Berlin.

Danielle, the daughter of club chairman Bill Anderson, was due to get on a Ryanair flight from Berlin-Schönefeld Airport at 10.40 a.m. on Sunday but did not board.

In a message on its Facebook page the club said: “Institute Football Club is anxious to hear of any news relating to Danielle Anderson. Danielle is the daughter of our Chairman, Bill Anderson.”

The statement added: “Everyone at Institute F.C. is thinking of the family and praying for Danielle’s safe and speedy return.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the German Federal Police hotline on 08006888000.