Man with knife subjects staff to ‘frightening ordeal’

Staff at commercial premises in Co Londonderry were subjected to a “frightening ordeal” by a man wielding a knife on Saturday.

The incident happened on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “It was reported that at 4:35pm a male entered the premises on Ballyquin Road armed with what was described as a large knife and demanded money.

“The suspect, believed to be aged in his late teens/early twenties, then fled on foot with a sum of money.

“While no injuries were reported, this must have been a frightening ordeal for staff who were simply doing their job.

“The suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 11’’/6’ tall, of pale complexion and of a skinny build. He is reported to have worn dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms with a dark-coloured hooded top which he had pulled tight around his face.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who believes they saw a male matching the description of the suspect just prior to or after the robbery was reported to us, to get in touch.

“Anyone who has information which may help our investigation should call detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 1288 of 08/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.