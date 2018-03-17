Man jailed for five months harrassing his neighbour

A man who breached a court order by harassing his neighbour has been jailed for five months.

Joseph Leonard Galbraith, of Lisnavar Court, pleaded guilty to breaching the court order on February 14.

Londonderry Magistrate’s Court heard the 63-year-old was outside his neighbour’s home and was looking through the front window.

He gave the injured party the finger and shouted ‘f*** off’ at him.

The court heard Galbraith was also ‘laughing continuously’ and the injured party felt harassed as a result of this behaviour.

The injured party is frightened to leave his house in case he bumps into the defendant.

During police interview, the 63-year-old said he had no recollection of the day in question and couldn’t account for his movements.

It was revealed Galbraith has a previous conviction for harassing the injured party and is also in breach of a suspended sentence.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client has not given any reason why he is behaving like this towards the injured party.“

There is no allegation the complainant is annoying him in anyway’, the barrister added.

Mr Chapman told the court Galbraith has issues with alcohol and these offences are committed when he has consumed alcohol.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare jailed the 63-year-old for a total of five months.