Man accused over Londonderry riots granted bail

A 52-year-old man accused of rioting in Londonderry on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead has been granted bail.

Paul McIntrye was ordered to have no dealings with dissident republican party Saoradh as part of release conditions imposed at the High Court yesterday.

A judge also banned him from contacting 39-year-old co-accused Christopher Gillen or going within 500 metres of any march or protest.

McIntyre, of Ballymagowan Park in the city, is charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences, and the arson of a tipper truck on April 18.

The allegations against him relate to disorder in the Creggan estate when police came under attack by stones, petrol bombs and other missiles.

Four vehicles were hijacked during unrest said to have been orchestrated and led by members of the New IRA.

A number of shots were also fired by an unidentified gunman, one of which fatally wounded Ms McKee.

McIntyre is not accused of any offences directly connected to her killing.

But the prosecution claim he can be linked to the general disturbances through clothing and jewellery worn by one of the rioters.

Bail was opposed amid concerns about the potential interference with the investigation.

McIntyre’s lawyers argued there will be delays in a case not expected to reach trial until September 2020.

They also pointed out that Gillen, from Balbane Pass in Londonderry, has already been released from custody.

Granting bail to McIntyre, Mr Justice Horner said: “I don’t see his position to be any different.”