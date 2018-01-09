Man (37) assaulted in Londonderry

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault on a man in Londonderry last month.

It is believed that sometime between midnight on Thursday, December 9 and 4.00am on Friday December 10 the injured 37 year-old man was assaulted whilst he was walking between the Lislane and Broadway areas of the city.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Constable Clare Willis is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 468 12/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.