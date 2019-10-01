Man (30s) shot in N.I. housing estate

The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation after a man was shot in a Northern Ireland housing estate on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the Moss Park area of Londonderry at around 10:00pm.

The man, who is in his thirties, was shot in both legs and was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment.

“Another shooting tonight in the Cityside area of Moss Park,” Tweeted D.U.P. M.L.A. for Foyle, Gary Middleton.

”We must stand united in support of law and order and the @PSNIDCSDistrict.

“Anyone within our communities with information on these attacks should bring it forward to the PSNI on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” added Mr. Middleton.

Detectives are investigating and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Strand Road P.S.N.I. Station on 101 quoting reference number 2121 30/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.