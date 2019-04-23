Lyra McKee murder: New IRA admits responsibility for shooting

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry on Thursday night, according to the Irish News.

The 29-year-old reporter and author was shot in the head and fatally wounded while standing behind police lines observing rioting in the city's Creggan estate.

In a statement provided to the Irish News, using what the paper described as "a recognised codeword", the dissident republican organisation offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.

The statement claimed that Ms McKee was "tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces".

The New IRA statement comes after dissident-linked political group Saoradh, which initially tried to justify the use of violence on Thursday night, made calls for the organisation to apologise.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with the brutal murder have since been released without charge.

Police say there has been a "massive public response" to their appeal for information about the killing, but they have appealed for more people to come forward.

The senior detective leading the murder investigation revealed that more than 140 people have contacted police with information via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

"I am continuing to appeal for those people who were in Fanad Drive and Central Drive on Thursday night and who have mobile phone footage to please come and speak with my detectives and provide us with your mobile phone footage. We do not need to hold on to your phone, we have necessary equipment that will allow us to download the footage quickly," said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy.

Ms McKee's funeral is due to take place at St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast tomorrow.