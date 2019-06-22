Londonderry shop worker ‘left badly shaken’ after knifepoint robbery

A knife-wielding robber threatened a female member of staff at a shop in Londonderry’s Elmwood Terrace last night (Friday).

Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Constable Stinson said: “Shortly after 10pm, it was reported that as a female staff member was closing the shop for the evening she was approached by an unknown male wearing dark clothing and armed with a knife.

“The male, who had his face covered with a scarf, threatened the staff member and made off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes from the scene towards the Beechwood Street area. The female staff member was left badly shaken but not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2019 21/06/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”