Londonderry offices raided in investigation

Two businesses in Londonderry were raided on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected £1million tax fraud by HM Revenue and Customs.

More than 120 officers from HMRC searched two private and 16 business addresses across Northern Ireland and two men and one woman from the Newry area were arrested. They were later released on bail.

A total of 18 addresses were searched at locations across Northern Ireland as part of the operation.

They included Seven premises in the Newry area – two residential and five business; five business premises in the Belfast and Newtownabbey area; two business premises in the Antrim area; two business premises in the Londonderry area; one business premises in the Armagh area and one business premises in the Dungannon area.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Tax fraud is often thought victimless but it isn’t – the public lose out on vital funds for essential services.

“We will continue to work with our partners to tackle this crime and ask anyone with information about this kind of activity report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Anyone with information regarding tax fraud is encouraged to contact the HMRC Fraud Hotline or report it online at: https://www.gov.uk/report-an-unregistered-trader-or-business