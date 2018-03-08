Local man is jailed for drugs offences

A Londonderry man has been given a prison sentence for drugs offences at Londonderry Crown Court.

George Campbell (28) was given a 38-month sentence – 19 months to be served in prison and 19 months on licence – after pleading guilty to possessing a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply (herbal cannabis), possessing a Class A controlled drug (cocaine) and two counts of possessing criminal property (cash and jewellery).

On Thursday, 13 April 2017, detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit searched the home of George Campbell as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs and money laundering in the Londonderry and Armagh area.

During this search three bin bags, each containing herbal cannabis, were found hidden in a training dummy in the back yard of the property. Police also discovered nine smaller bags of herbal cannabis, £1,280 in cash and a number of gold items of jewellery and a small quantity of cocaine inside the house.

The total value of the controlled drugs recovered is believed to have a street value of approximately £20,000.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure, of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “George Campbell has now been convicted for the part he has played in respect of an organised crime gang involved in drugs supply and money laundering in the Derry/Londonderry and Armagh areas.

“We will continue in our efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work by proactively investigating and arresting people involved in serious criminality. The supply of controlled drugs by gangs is the cause of significant harm in our communities.

“Those who involve themselves in such criminality should expect to end up in a prison cell. There is no place in our society for these individuals who are only interested in making money for their own personal gain at the expense of others. They do not care that their actions could end up killing people. Drugs not only affect the person taking them, their families and the community also suffer.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”