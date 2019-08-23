Liam Whoriskey: Man accused of killing young child will go on trial in Londonderry next month

The trial of Londonderry man Liam Whoriskey for the murder of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness nearly two years ago will be heard in the city’s Crown Court next month.

Today Judge Piers Grant listed the trial of 25-year-old Whoriskey, to begin on September 3 with the swearing of the jury panel in the Bishop Street courthouse, with the case to be opened by the prosecution the following day.

Whoriskey, a waiter from Glenabbey Gardens in the Skeoge area, denies Kayden’s killing in the child’s family home at Colmcille Court in the Bogside on September 17, 2017,

No details surrounding the case were given during the short hearing in Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse, however, a previous Crown Court hearing heard that the case could involve complicated medical issues in relation to pathology, and in particular neuropathology.

Dr Linda Mulligan, deputy state pathologist in the Republic of Ireland, and Mr Michael Farrell, a neuropathologist at Beaumont Hospital, have already been engaged by the defence in the case, while the prosecution are being advised by Northern Ireland State Pathologist Dr Peter Ingram and Professor Safa al-Sarraj, a consultant neuropathologist at King’s College, London.