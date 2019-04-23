'Lay down your weapons': Vigil to send out message to Lyra McKee's killers

A vigil in memory of murdered journalist Lyra McKee is to be held in Cookstown tomorrow afternoon.

The event, being organised by the Mid Ulster Trade Union Council, will coincide with Ms McKee's funeral, which will take place at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Members of several trade unions, including the National Union of Journalists, are due to gather at the Old Post Office in the centre of Cookstown at 1pm.

Harry Hutchinson, chairman of the Mid Ulster Trade Union Council, said the vigil will be "a farewell to Lyra" and stressed that it will also send a message to the New IRA calling on them to end their campaign of violence.

"Lyra's killing has caused shock and great sadness across the Province," he said.

"Over the weekend many vigils and demonstrations have taken place and we certainly want to play our part and come together to express our outrage at Lyra's killing.

"We will also be sending a message to the New IRA. Their apology is too late. The best thing they can do now is follow the will of the people and lay down their weapons permanently," he added.

Ms McKee was shot and fatally wounded while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday night.

So far police have arrested three people - two teenagers and a 57-year-old woman - in connection with the murder.