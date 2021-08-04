Katie Simpson murder: PSNI release woman arrested in England on bail

On Tuesday, the PSNI said detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 21 year old Katie Simpson had arrested a 20 year old woman in England, who would be “conveyed to Northern Ireland for questioning”.

This afternoon, a statement said: “A 20-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Katie Simpson has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said after the arrest on Tuesday: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21 year old Katie who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry/Londonderry on 3 August 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police. Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.