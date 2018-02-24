Jewellery and cash stolen in spate of burglaries

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following three burglaries and an attempted burglary in Londonderry on Friday.

Sometime between 6.30pm and 7.00pm entry was forced to a property in the Mount Vernon area and a sum of cash and two gold rings stolen.

One is a gold engagement ring with three small diamonds with the middle diamond missing. The other is a gold ring with a ruby centre and two pearls on either side of it.

It was also reported that between 7.15pm and 10.15pm entry was forced to premises in the Woodbrook area and a sum of cash and a number of items of jewellery, including three rings and a silver Storm watch stolen.

Furthermore, entry was forced to a house in the Drummond Park area between 7.30pm and 7.50pm and a handbag containing cash and bank cards stolen.

Police are also investigating a report that damage had been caused to the window of a house in the Portlock Place area of the city around 7.30pm following an attempt to force entry.

Detective Constable Marshall said: “We are investigating a possible link between these incidents and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around the time to contact detectives in Strand Road.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a black coloured Volkswagen Golf in the area to come forward.

“Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call 101 quoting reference numbers 1143, 1174 or 1416 23/02/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”