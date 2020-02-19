Human body part washed up on beach in Donegal ‘a complete mystery’

The discovery of a human body part on a beach in a County Donegal beauty spot remains a “complete mystery”, A Donegal Councillor has said.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances after part a human leg with a shoe attached was discovered in Bunbeg in west Donegal.

The shocking discovery was made by a person out walking along the beach on Tuesday evening.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area, John Seamais O Fearraigh told the Derry Journal that local people were stunned.

He said: “The body part has been taken to Letterkenny Hospital to the morgue and DNA testing is to be carried out.

“The gardai are investigating at the moment but it remains a complete mystery.

“This was found by a walker out walking on the beach and it must have been a complete shock for that person that found it yesterday evening.”

Councillor O Fearraigh said the beach where the discovery was made was close to one of the local piers, and that the scene was cordoned off last night as gardai combed the area and a search helicopter was scrambled to search the coastline to see if there were any other remains in the water.

“The helicopter was there for nearly two hours. It is just a complete mystery as there is no-one missing from the area, and there is nobody missing from the islands.”

He added that local people were “absolutely stunned”.

Gardai have said last night that searches were now ongoing in the area, which has been cordoned off.

“Gardaí and the Coast Guard are currently carrying out searches along the coastline following the discovery of human remains on Bunbeg Beach, Donegal, today 18th February 2020,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A scene is currently in place. Investigations are ongoing.”