Four men and boy of 14 charged over brawl in middle of busy Londonderry road

A man with a pitchfork

They were arrested by police following an incident in the Buncrana Road area and will appear this morning before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile police said a sixth man, aged 28, is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The incident was caught on camera, with CCTV showing a road filled with cars and caravans as groups of men – some armed – spill across the lanes and brawl.

Frame by frame, cars veer and skid away

One car swerves and crashes, narrowly avoiding hitting one of the males, while women in another vehicle gather up their children to protect them from the melee.

This morning the PSNI said this:

>> A 14 year old male has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

>> A 19 year old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A man runs and falls to the ground

>> A 23 year old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.

>> A 25 year old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

>> A 28 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; and grievous bodily harm with intent.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A woman trying to shield her child from the melee

