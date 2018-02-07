Female pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run by 4x4

A female pedestrian escaped life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run road collision in Londonderry on Friday, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the Racecourse Road close to the junction of St Brigid’s Avenue, Derry/Londonderry on Friday, 2 February.

“At approximately 6.55pm a female pedestrian was crossing the road when she was struck by a dark coloured 4 x 4 sized vehicle. She attended hospital for treatment to her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.”

The spokesperson continued: “Constable McKeeman would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 89 03/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”