Coroner asks for report into Allen investigation

Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley has asked for a report on the Garda investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana in 2012.

Mr Allen (24) was shot dead at his home in Links View, Lisfannon on 9th February 2012.

A group calling itself Republican Action Against Drugs claimed responsibility for his murder. No-one has, as yet, been charged with Mr Allen’s death.

Speaking on Wednesday at Buncrana Courthouse, Inishowen Garda Inspector David Murphy asked for a further adjournment to the inquest into the death of Mr Allen.

He told Dr McCauley that strands of enquiry are “still open” and being pursued and assessed by the investigation team. Insp Murphy said he was conscious of the fact the sixth anniversary of Mr Allen’s death had passed, “but various lines of enquiry are being pursued.”

Dr McCauley said he was willing to adjourn the inquest until September, but at that point and “without impinging on the investigation,” he wants a “reasoned argument why I haven’t set a date for this after six years.”

He added: “I’d like you to present an argument to me as to why it shouldn’t happen.”

Dr McCauley said he wants an assessment of the likelihood of the investigation being successful. He asked that the investigation team compile a “report” for September.

The coroner said he doesn’t want to look back in retrospect and find he “could have and should have” undertaken an inquest at an earlier time.