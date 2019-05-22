Child picks up bomb found in N.I. garden

A young Northern Ireland boy picked up a bomb from the garden of a house in Londonderry on Tuesday night, police have said.

The PSNI say the device had already detonated when it was found by the child, but warned that the incident shows the “blatant disregard” by those who left the bomb in the area.

Curlew Way, Londonderry. Image from Google StreetView

The incident happened at the Curlew Way area of the Waterside yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives in Derry/Londonderry are investigating after the discovery of a pipe bomb-type device in the Waterside area of the city last night, Tuesday 20 May.

“Police received a report shortly before 9:55pm that earlier, around 6pm, a young boy had lifted the remains of the device from the garden of a house in the Curlew Way area.”

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, it appears at this time the device had detonated prior to it being lifted by the young boy.

Police are investigating the incident.

“While this was not a live device, the fact a young boy found it and lifted it shows the blatant disregard by those responsible for leaving it there. It was completely reckless.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2084 of 21/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Detective Inspector Winters added: “I also want to take this opportunity to remind the public if anyone comes across anything suspicious, please call police immediately.”