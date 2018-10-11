Cat shot 25 times in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland are hunting what they describe as a "despicable excuse of a human being" responsible for shooting a cat 25 times with a pellet gun.

The cat belongs to a older woman who lives in the Tullymore Road area of Londonderry.

Remarkably, the cat is still alive is currently being treated for its injuries by a vet.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who can help them identify the person or persons responsible to contact them.

"Officers have just spent time consoling a grandmother who found her wee cat with serious injuries," said the PSNI.

"It is presently with the vet who has stated it has been shot with a pellet gun and has 25 pellets in its body. The cat would not go far from its home on the Tullymore Road.

"If you have any information that can help us find the despicable excuse of a human being that caused this then please ring 101 and quote ref no 654 11/10/18."