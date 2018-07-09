Courthouse to close for repair works

The Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service has announced that it will temporarily relocate all court business from Londonderry Courthouse, for an eight week period from July 9 to the beginning of September.

The relocation is necessary to allow extensive essential maintenance work to be carried out on the building.

All Family and Youth business will move to Coleraine Courthouse and all other business to Omagh Courthouse. However, public counter services will be maintained at Londonderry Courthouse throughout the closure of the courts.

Peter Luney, Acting Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service said; “We acknowledge that some disruption is inevitable, however every effort has been made to minimise this, including carrying out the essential works over the Summer Recess period.

“The health and safety of court users is paramount and the patience and co-operation of the judiciary, legal professionals, staff and the public during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Those affected by changes to listings due to the relocation will be notified by letter.

Anyone who thinks they may be affected by changes to listings and has not received a notification can contact NICTS/Londonderry Courthouse on 0300 200 7812 or londonderrycourthouse@courtsni.gov.uk.