Courses at Drummond

The Drummond Centre Project Ltd in conjunction with Bready Sollus Centre Driving thoery classes will take place every Tuesday night at the Drummond Centre Donemana from 7.30pm - 9pm.

For further details contact David or Margaret at the Drummond Centre on 07960510374 or email drummondcentre100@gmail.com or James at Bready Sollus Centre 02871841892. Everyone welcome.

Youth Club will take place every Monday night Juniors 6.30pm - 7.30pm (Primary 5-7) and Seniors 7.45pm - 9pm (Secondary school). The Drummond Centre is keen to hear from anyone regarding activities, courses or classes that the centre could offer to the community like jiving, ICT or photography classes. Please contact the centre on 07960510374 or email drummondcentre100@gmail.com.