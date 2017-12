A new flying disc golf course in St. Columb's Park has been backed by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Members approved a plan by St. Columb's Park House to develop the Disc

Golf course subject to a one year trial period on Wednesday.

It's part of a 'Peace in the Park' initiative that's been developed in response to a reported increase in anti-social behavioural and sectarian issues within St. Columb’s Park.

More on this story later.