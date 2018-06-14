Council selected by Carnegie Trust as part of new wellbeing initiative

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been announced as one of three local Councils selected by the Carnegie UK Trust to take part in a special project aimed at supporting and promoting wellbeing through the Community Planning Process.

The Community Planning Partnerships in Derry and Strabane, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, will all participate in the Embedding Wellbeing in Northern Ireland project, receiving financial and in-kind support from the Trust for the next 2.5 years.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, said the support would assist in achieving Derry and Strabane’s Strategic Growth Plan aspiration of local people ‘living long, healthy and fulfilling lives’.

“Council is delighted to be participating in what will be an exciting and challenging project that will improve the wellbeing of not just the residents of the Derry and Strabane area, but communities right across NI.”