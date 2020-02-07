Council partners with JustPark to bring cashless parking across the region

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is proud to announce that it is partnering with JustPark to bring new parking innovation and parking convenience to the area.

From Monday, February 10, JustPark takes over cashless payments across all council car parks. Whilst drivers will be able to pay for their parking with cash, the app allows those who wish to pay via the app, the opportunity to do so.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “The partnership with JustPark reflects the council’s commitment to bring superior services to residents and visitors to the region. Across the entire council area, our new parking partner will give flexibility and choice to how people want to locate and pay for parking.”

Speaking about bringing JustPark’s cashless payment platform to Northern Ireland, JustPark CEO and Founder, Anthony Eskinazi said: “We’re delighted to have been selected to partner with the council for this exciting initiative. Our organisation is passionate about ensuring a positive customer experience. It is our commitment to provide drivers across Northern Ireland with one of the most convenient, easy to use apps to enhance their parking experience”.

The new system will also features the innovative start/stop functionality which enables drivers to start their parking booking when they arrive at the car park and stop the payment when they return to their car, meaning drivers only pay for the amount of parking time specifically used whilst also mitigating against ‘overstaying’ penalties.

JustPark currently works with over 20 local authorities across the UK and is partnered with many established operators. Using its award-winning platform, existing customers are able to search, find and start a session in as little as 30 seconds using the JustPark app – it’s the highest rated car parking payment app in the UK, with an average satisfaction rating of 96%, has 3.5 million users and a 5* Trustpilot rating.

There will be a crossover period when the old system is still working. The change in service means that users will need to become familiar with a new parking app, however the change has been implemented with drivers in mind. Visitors and residents in Northern Ireland will be able to use the JustPark platform with confidence that all of the cashless benefits they currently enjoy will not only be continued, but also improved upon.

To download the JustPark app directly, visit https://t.co/7SeRcfiHYp