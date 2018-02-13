Could you give little Bobby a “fur-ever” home?

Bobby is a beautiful eight-month-old special black Labrador who is searching for his forever home.

Some weeks ago, Bobby was involved in a severe accident and ended up having to have his front left leg amputated.

Chairman of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue, Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby, said: “With going through such a traumatic experience, you would think this young pup would be lying low and feeling sorry for himself, but not a chance!

“He is a bouncy mischievous puppy just like all the rest at this age. However, because of his special circumstances and needing to be supported to know what he can and shouldn’t be doing during his recovery period, he desperately needs a home that will be patient, caring and yet fun loving enough to give him plenty of exercise, but importantly make him part of the family.

“Bobby is very special which is why we are putting a call out to see if we get interest from a home that wouldn’t be aware of our charity. We still have other dogs searching for their home which I am sure will happen, but Bobby just needs that little bit extra TLC.”

Each time a dog is rehomed with the charity, a house check needs to take place and the family’s current circumstances have to be discussed. This will be no different for Bobby’s potential new home.

If you think that you could give Bobby a “fur-ever” home, please contact the charity via info@causewaycoastdogrescue.org 07595602702