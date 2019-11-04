Club seeks volunteers

Have you got two spare hours each month on a Monday night. The Drummond Centre is looking for Volunteers Both Male & Female aged 18+. Juniors primary 5-7 6.30-7.30pm and Seniors secondary school 7.45-9pm.

Access NI will be completed beforehand and training courses will be available such as Child Protection, First Aid & Food Hygiene. No experience needed. To find out more, call into the centre on Monday night between 6.30-9pm or contact Margaret or David on drummondcentre100@gmail.com or 07960510374.

Everyone Welcome