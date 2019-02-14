Clooney Greenway work is under way

Work has begun on the Clooney Greenway project, a shared walking and cycling facility linking Nelson Drive to Clooney via the Foyle College and Ebrington Primary school campus.

The greenway will enhance off-road connectivity for all in the Waterside area and will be of particular benefit to school children accessing the new school campus on foot or by bike from Nelson Drive and Clooney, facilitating active travel and benefiting the environment of the area through increasing modal shift.

Adman Civil Projects Ltd are the contractor for the exciting development which is 0.94km in length and will be complete with an asphalt surface, paladin fencing and lighting throughout.

The project was developed following an extensive public consultation including engagement events at Ebrington Primary School, the Foyle Arena and the Crescent Community and Cultural Centre in Caw. Additionally stakeholders have been appraised and involved in the project development from inception to the current stage via the Clooney Greenway Steering Group.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, welcomed news that the project has reached this critical stage.

“I am delighted for residents of the Waterside that this long awaited development is now close to becoming a reality,” he said.

“The completed project will allow many local children and young people to access a safe and convenient route to and from school and further link-up the extensive greenway network in the Waterside area.

“The project has been the result of a lengthy consultation, planning, acquisition of lands and funding process and I would like to commend the Clooney Greenway Steering Group who have worked closely in developing and progressing each stage of the project.”

Paul McNaught, Department for Communities said the greenway would be a significant addition to the city’s greenway network:

“I welcome the commencement of work on the Clooney Greenway which will provide a vital link for the new school campus. This project will add to the City’s already impressive greenway network and will offer a convenient safe access route for cyclists and pedestrians alike, transforming derelict lands and connecting communities.”

Linda Watson, Caw / Nelson Drive Community Action Group added: “The start of work on the Clooney Greenway is an exciting and long awaited development for local residents after the scheme was first proposed in 2010.

“The finished project will reduce the need for a number of school bus services, reducing travel expenses for schools and parents and allowing local children to choose active travel to school.

“The project has been made possible by a significant funding contribution from Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities and our community group would like to express its gratitude to both organisations for that.”