Celebrating young volunteers

A packed Guildhall was buzzing with young people who have received their Millennium Volunteers Awards of Excellence at a celebration organised by Volunteer Now last week.

This brings a total of 700 young people across Northern Ireland who have achieved this success in the past year.

Volunteers from Londonderry YMCA celebrate their Millennium Volunteers success.

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive, Volunteer Now, said: “Volunteer Now is delighted that in the past year so many young people from across Northern Ireland have received their 200 Hour MV Award.

“A staggering 140,000 hours of volunteering for local communities - what an achievement and well done to all.”

The Millennium Volunteers Programme aims to offer challenges and opportunities for young people to participate, learn and develop; to increase recognition for volunteering as an expression of citizenship and to make a positive impact within local communities.

To find out more visit www.volunteernow.co.uk

