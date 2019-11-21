Causeway Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner in Coleraine

Causeway Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual dinner recently at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

The Chamber was delighted to welcome Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company, as keynote speaker.

Frances Lundy from Riada Resourcing with guest speaker Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O'Neills Sportswear

David Boyd, President of Causeway Chamber, in his address stated: “The Chamber continues with our regular activities, lobbying and engaging on issues affecting our members.”

David referred to the Chamber’s key priorities which are based around the core themes of infrastructure, skills and growth.

The annual dinner is also one of the main business-to-business networking activities organised by the Chamber throughout the year. Networking occasions are immensely important since “they draw businesspeople together, to explore opportunities for greater co-operation. This contributes to create a dynamic business base, which is “the route for a more prosperous and progressive economy for our community”.

Philip Tweedie hosted an auction on the evening to raise vital monies for Zomba Action Project, the

Wavell Moore of the Zomba Action Project with guests at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel

President’s chosen charity for the dinner.

Wavell Moore, Chairman of ZAP commented: “All of us in ZAP are absolutely thrilled by the great boost to funds provided through the auction. We are so grateful to the Chamber not just for giving us this fundraising opportunity but also to all the members and their guests who donated so generously on the evening helping us to raise £7,000.

“We are also delighted that we were able to showcase the work of ZAP to a wider audience and look forward to working with the Chamber on future events. Our warmest thanks are also due to all our generous sponsors who donated prizes for the auction.”

If you would like more information on the Chamber, then please contact the Chamber office on 028 7034 3111.

Auctioneer Philip Tweedie with Patricia Tweedie with Wavell Moore of the Zomba Action Project at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel

Chamber President David Boyd with Frances Lundy and the staff of Riada Resources at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel

Chamber President David Boyd with the staff of Causeway Enterprise Anna Logan, CEO Jayne Taggart and Linda Dixon at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel

Chamber President David Boyd with the staff of Roadside Garages at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel

Pamela Doherty and Angela Stewart of Autoline Insurance with Annette Deighan Chamber Operations Manager at the Annual President's Dinner held in the Lodge Hotel