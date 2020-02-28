Catholic parishes of Down and Connor advised to suspend ‘Sign of Peace’ in coronavirus update

Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Down and Connor have been advised to suspend the ‘Sign of Peace’ during mass in response to the coronavirus.

It is one of a number of measures requested by Bishop Noel Treanor in the light of advice from the Public Health Agency and today’s communication from the Irish Episcopal Conference Secretariat.

Parishes are asked to:

“Suspend the Sign of Peace (a handshake during the service);

“During mass only the celebrant should receive from the chalice;

Holy Communion should be administered into the hands only and not onto the tongue;

“Holy water fonts should be drained and not used;

“The Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion should wash their hands with particular care before and after distributing Holy Communion.”

Parishes are further advised to consider providing alcohol-based hand sanitiser gels/facilities at all entrance and exit doors to the church and also to ensure the regular cleaning of surfaces that people touch such as door handles, tables etc.

A statement from the diocese read: “These measures are preventative and should not in any way raise any existing levels of concern. Best practice in all circumstances at this time of year should be followed in accordance with the Public Health Agency’s advice and normal levels of hygiene.

“All parishioners should be advised to take the usual and necessary precautions before attending regular services in “Churches open to the public, such as:

“Washing / sanitising hands before attending mass

“Washing / sanitising hands after coughing or sneezing

“Use of disposable handkerchiefs

“Coughing into the crook of the elbow and not into the palms of hands etc.”

The first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Public Health Agency said it is continuing working with partners across the UK including Public Health England, as well as the Department of Health and health trusts in Northern Ireland, and the health service in the Republic of Ireland, on the ongoing global novel coronavirus response.