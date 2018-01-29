Cat in critical condition following fire

Staff at a local veterinary clinic are appealing for information after an injured cat was handed into the practice at the weekend.

Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic issued an appeal on social media today in a bid to trace the owner of the animal.

The cat is in a critical condition.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the clinic said: “A black neutered male cat was handed into the practice over the weekend. He is not microchipped and in a bad condition!

“He seems to have been involved in a fire and is in a critical state. Please contact the clinic with any information. 02871311448!”