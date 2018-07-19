Cast announced for Doctor Dolittle at the Forum

Ex-Coronation Street favourite, Vicky Entwistle, will join Mollie Melia-Redgrave and Patrick Sullivan in the UK & Ireland Tour of Doctor Dolittle which comes to the Millennium Forum next summer.

Vicky will play Polynesia, Mollie Emma Fairfax and Patrick Matthew Mugg.

This new production of Doctor Dolittle, with book, music and lyrics by double Academy Award-winner Leslie Bricusse, will be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the original film starring Rex Harrison and will feature the same songs, including the Academy Award-winning Talk To The Animals. Featuring stunning visual puppetry, this new production, with the book reworked by Leslie Bricusse, will be directed by Christopher Renshaw.

Eccentric Doctor Dolittle embarks on an extraordinary adventure to find the Giant Pink Sea Snail that holds the secret of life and makes the world a happier place. Helped an exotic menagerie of animal friends, including the Pushmi-Pullyu and trusty sidekick Polynesia the parrot, the larger-than-life Doctor Dolittle teaches us not only to talk to the animals but to listen to them as well! Doctor Dolitte performs at the Forum from June 25 to July 6, 2019.