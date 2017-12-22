Carole service at Loreto

The feast of Christmas was marked in Loreto College Coleraine with the annual Carol Service, held in the College Hall during the final week of the Autumn Term, organised by the College’s Religious Education and Music departments.

The Carol Service featured some dramatic tableaux, a variety of thought-provoking readings and reflections, and performances by the Folk Group and Junior Choir, school orchestra and vocal soloists. The Service provided a peaceful interlude of reflection in the busy preparation period for the Christmas festivities.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all those involved in preparing the Carol Service, in particular to the Music and Religious Education departments and to all the staff and students who put so much time and effort into the creation of such a moving and reflective service.