Car destroyed in New Year's Eve arson attack

A car has been completely destroyed in an overnight arson attack in Limavady.

Police are appealing for information following a report of the car fire in the town during the early hours of this morning, Sunday, January 31.

Sergeant Stephen Taylor said: “Police received a report of a white Volkswagen Golf on fire at around 2:05am on the Edenmore Road.

"Police attended the scene along with the NIFRS.

"The vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, was completely destroyed. This incident is being treated as a suspected arson at this time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Edenmore Road area around the time of the incident and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knowns anything about this incident, to contact police in Limavady on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 166 of 31/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”