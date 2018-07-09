Campbell welcomes ‘City Deal’ update

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has welcomed a reply he received from Local Government Minister James Brokenshire regarding a City Deal for the North West.

“I am glad that further progress in the development of Citydeals in Northern Ireland is reported following my reply from the Minister responsible, James Brokenshire MP,” Mr Campbell said.

He added: “The City Deal concept is not going to be the magic bullet to solve a lower wage economy or higher than national average unemployment rates but it will assist in helping to target areas like the North Coast and the North West that have suffered for so long from these factors. The key now is to make as much progress as possible to ensure that all remaining stages are completed and people begin to see the benefits of such a proposal as quickly as possible.”