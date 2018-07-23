Campbell defiant after graffiti attack on office

The graffiti daubed on Gregory Campbell's DUP constituency office in Coleraine
The graffiti daubed on Gregory Campbell's DUP constituency office in Coleraine

The constituency office of the DUP’s Gregory Campbell has been daubed with graffiti.

The East Londonderry MP’s Coleraine premises was defaced over the weekend.

The graffiti said “F*** Tha DUP!”.

Mr Campbell said: “This isn’t the first time a pathetic incident like this has occurred.

“What is hard to understand is how someone would think that a political figure that has been attacked, intimidated, threatened and had attempted murders made against him might be put off by a bit of graffiti that had poor spelling in it.

“In case they are unsure, I won’t be.”