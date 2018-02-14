Londonderry business awards launched

Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and City Centre Initiative (CCI) have called on businesses throughout the North West to ‘save the date’ as they launched the 2018 NW Business Awards at the City Hotel today.

The annual awards ceremony, which will be held in the City Hotel on Friday 1st June this year, is recognised as one of the most distinguished events for celebrating local businesses throughout the North West.

Organised jointly by City Centre Initiative and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, the event recognises and celebrates the achievements of local businesses and entrepreneurs over the past twelve months and provides a valuable networking and social opportunity for business people.

In a joint statement Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative and Sinead McLaughlin, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “We are very pleased to launch the 2018 North West Business Awards and will be looking forward to celebrating not only our winners this year but everyone who has kept the economy of the North West striving forward over the past year.

“The North West is a unique economy and contributes significantly to the wider Northern Ireland economy. With these awards we want to acknowledge the vitality and spirit of the business sector within the city and region and highlight those who excel in fields such as; innovation, customer service, export and creativity amongst other disciplines.

“The calibre of entries each year represents the best in business and entrepreneurship and we believe it is essential to recognise the efforts and achievements of our local businesses. We expect the entries for the awards to the open mid-March and have launched a Facebook page ‘NWBizAwards2018’, where we’ll be uploading points of information from today onwards. Today we’d simply like to remind everyone to save the date to their diaries - Friday 1st June, City Hotel and stay tuned for further details to follow on voting and tickets.”

Speaking at the launch Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, said: “I am delighted to launch the 2018 North West Business Awards, which provide a platform for local enterprises to celebrate their successes and the growing focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in the North West. As a Council we strive to create the right environment for local companies to develop and thrive and the Awards celebrate all the great work that is being done on the ground to build on these foundations by our talented and visionary business community.”

Further information on the North West Business Awards can be found at the Facebook and Twitter pages @NWBizAwards2018 or via the websites www.londonderrychamber.co.uk or www.cciderry.com.