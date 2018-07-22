Fantastic turnout for this year’s Limavady Show

The many visitors to Limavady this year were truly spoilt for choice when it came to the sheep classes.
“We had a total of 750 sheep entered plus a number of late registrations on the day,” said sheep steward Ian Mark.
The sheep inter breed championship was won by Roger Strawbridge, from Coleraine, with his eye-catching Texel ewe.
The reserve went to Allister McNeill, from Toomebridge, with a North Country Cheviot breeding female.
Judge Drew McMillan, from Ayrshire, described his champion as an excellent example of the Texel breed. He added: “There was a tremendous turnout of sheep here today at Limavady. From what I can see the sheep industry in Northern Ireland can look forward to an exciting future.”
Ian Mark confirmed that the continuing good weather had helped attract a large crowd to Limavady this year.
“But we need rain. And it needs to come in the very near future. Otherwise, the additional costs, impacting on agriculture later in this year will be immense.”
North Antrim dairy farmer Iain McLean is feeding his cows a full winter ration, such is the challenge he is now confronting because of the continuing drought.
“It’s the only way that I can ensure that the animals get the nutrition they need,” he said.
“Grass stopped growing four weeks ago. The grazing paddocks on the farm are now used as resting areas for the cows.”
He continued:
“This is a very expensive way to produce milk in the month of July. But I have no alternative.
“We need rain now – and lots of it. Otherwise farmers across Northern Ireland will be facing into next winter with critical shortages of grass silages and other forages.”
The McLean family had a tremendous day in the competition rings at this year’s Co Londonderry Agricultural Show.
They won the dairy inter-breed championship with an eye catching Ayrshire fifth calver – Garthland Redwing. Bought in Scotland, this is only her first season on the show circuit here in Northern Ireland. She calved during April past and is currently giving 50L of milk per day.
For good measure the McLeans also brought home the Holstein championship from Limavady.
The beef inter breed championship was won by the McGuinness family from Eglinton with their 9-yo British Blue cow Delliah. The animal has an impressive show record, going back over many years. She won the Blue championship at Tullamore back in 2012.
Limavady Show Results
DAIRY SECTION
Inter-breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Cow – 2 lactations plus- 1st: McLean family; 2nd: Lyons family
Milking heifer class - 1st: Lyons family
Any other dairy breed classes
Champion: McLean Family
Cow – 2 or more lactations - 1st: McLean family
Senior heifer class - 1st: McNeely family
Junior heifer class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: McNeely family
BEEF SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: McGuinness family
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: A Parke
Reserve: A Parke
Junior bull class - 1st: A Parke; 2nd: C McAleese
Cow class - 1st: C McAleese
Heifer class- 1st: A Parke
Calf class - 1st: A Parke
Any other Native Breed class
Champion: T & K Madden
Reserve: M Millen
Senior bull class - 1st: T & K Madden
Junior bull class - 1st: M Millen
Heifer class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: T Armour
Limousin classes
Champion: R Savage
Reserve: R & K Diamond
Senior bull class - 1st: Crawford Brothers
Junior bull class - 1st: R Savage; 2nd: M & K Diamond
Cow class - 1st: Broadhooks Cattle Co
Heifer class - 1st R Savage; 2nd: Broadhooks Cattle Co
Any other Continental breed classes
Champion: McGuinness family
Reserve: CMcCrea
Junior bull class - 1st: McGuinness family
Cow class - 1st: McGuinness family
Heifer class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: CMcCrea
Commercial cattle classes
Champion: R Miller
Reserve: C McCrea
Store heifer class: - 1st: R Miller; 2nd: C McCrea
Beef heifer class - 1st: D Wiley
Store bullock class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: D Stevenson
Calf class - 1st; R Miller
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-breed champion: R Strawbridge
Reserve: A McNeill
Border Leicester classes:
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: W Semple
Ram class - 1st: H Dickey; 2nd: H Dickey
Ewe class - 1st H Dickey
Gimmer class - 1st: W Semple; 2nd: H Dickey
Ram lamb class - 1st: H Dickey
Ewe lamb class - 1st: H Dickey; 2nd H Knox
Pairs class - 1st: H Knox; 2nd: H Dickey
Group of three class - 1st: H Dickey
Texel classes
Champion: R Strawbridge
Reserve: S Hamill
Ram class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: R Waugh Jnr
Ewe class - 1st: R Strawbridge; 2nd: C & M MUllan
Gimmer class - 1st: R Strawbridge
Ram lamb class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: C & M Mullan
Pairs class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams
Group of three class - 1st: R Strawbridge; 2nd: C & M Mullan
Suffolk classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Ewe class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R AS Barkley
Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley
Ram lamb class - 1st: R A S Barkley; 2nd: A Porter
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Moses; 2nd: P Donnelly
Pairs’ class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley
Group of three class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley
Jacob classes
Champion: Colhoun family
Reserve; Colhoun family
Aged ram class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: Colhoun family
Shearling ram class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: Colhoun family
Gimmer class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: G Freeburn
Ram lamb class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: G Freeburn
Ewe lamb class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: A Hamilton
Pairs’ class - 1st: A Hamilton; 2nd: Colhoun family
Group of three class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: G Freeburn
Beltex classes
Champion: Elizabeth McAllister
Reserve: J Harbinson
Aged ram class - 1st: H O’Neill; 2nd: P Brolly
Shearling ram class - 1st: P Brolly; 2nd: J Harbinson
Ewe class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: K Preston
Gimmer class - 1st: Elizabeth McAllister; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister
Ram lamb class - 1st: K Preston; 2nd: J Harbinson
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister
Pairs class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister
Group of three class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: H O’Neill
Perth Blackface classes
Champion: S Adams
Reserve: M & R Smyth
Ram class - 1st: J & S Carson; 2nd: Mayfair Blackfaces
Shearling ram class - 1st:J & S Carson; 2nd: M & R Smyth
Aged ewe class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: Mayfair Blackfaces
Shearling ewe class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams
Gimmer class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: S Adams
Ram lamb class - 1st G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams
Pair of ram lambs - 1st: J Hunter; 2nd: M & R Smyth
Ewe lamb class - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd: S Adams
Pair of ewe lambs - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd: S Adams
Group of three class - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd Mayfair Blackfaces
Lanark Blackface classes
Champion: D Lennox
Reserve: C Philips
Aged ram class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: J Adams and Sons
Shearling ram class - 1st: J Loughery; 2nd: C Philips
Aged ewe class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: Crawford family
Shearling ewe class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: McLenaghan family
Gimmer class - 1st: Charlie Philips; 2nd: J Adams & Sons
Ram lamb class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: C Philips
Pair of ram lambs - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: J R Kerr
Ewe lamb class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: A McFarlane
Pair of ewe lambs - 1st: A McFarlane; 2nd: J R Kerr
Group of three class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: D Lennox
Greyface classes
Champion: A & B Douglas
Reserve: E Knox
Ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: P Donnelly
Gimmer dry – class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: J Adams
Lamb class - 1st: E Knox; 2nd: A & B Douglas
Pairs class - 1st: A & B Douglas; 2nd: A & B Douglas
Group of three class - 1st: E Knox; 2nd: A & B Douglas
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Ram class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Gimmer class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Robinson Jnr; 2nd: A & P McNeill
Ram lamb class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr
Pairs class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr
Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: M Devine
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Champion: J Adams & Sons
Reserve: G & J Loughery
Ram class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Adams & Sons
Shearling ram class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: E Loughran
Ewe class - 1st: A Christie; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Gimmer class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: J Adams & Sons
Ram lamb class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: D McKillop
Pairs class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Group of three class - 1st: A Christie; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Rouge classes
Champion: J Harbinson
Reserve: J Knox
Ram class - 1st: G Knox; 2nd: J Harbinson
Ewe class - 1st: J Harbinson
Gimmer class - 1st: I A Montgomery; 2nd: I A Montgomery
Ram lamb class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: C & E O’Neill
Ewe lamb class - 1st: J McFeely; 2nd: J McFeely
Pairs’ class - 1st: J McFeely; 2nd: G Knox
Group of three class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: C & E O’Neill
Mule classes
Champion: G & J Loughery
Reserve: G & J Loughery
Ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: M Wright
Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: P Donnelly
Lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: G & J Loughery
Pairs’ class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Loughery
Group of three class - 1st: M Wright
Suffolk Cheviot cross classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: L Hamilton
Ewe class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: P Donnelly
Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: P Donnelly
Lamb class - 1st: J R Kerr; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr
Other Continental breed classes
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: M Young
Ram class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne
Ewe class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne
Gimmer class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson
Ram lamb class - 1st: M Young; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne
Ewe lamb class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne
Pairs’ class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson
Group of three class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: L Hamilton
Any other breed – Native classes
Champion: L Hamilton
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Ram class - 1st: J Colhoun; 2nd: T J Magee
Ewe class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: H Huston
Gimmer class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Harbinson
Ram lamb class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun
Ewe lamb class -1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun
Pairs’ class - 1st: A & P McNeill
Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun
Charollais classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: W McAllister
Ewe class - 1st: W McAllister
Ram lamb class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: E & J Gould
Ewe lamb class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: W McAllister
Pairs’ class - 1st: W McAllister
Group of three class - 1st: W McAllister
Butcher’s lamb classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: L Hamilton
Single lamb class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: L Hamilton
Pair of lambs class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: L Hamilton