Edinburgh connection to replace Glasgow

City of Derry Airport has confirmed that a new Londonderry-to-Edinburgh route will replace the axed Ryanair Glasgow flight later this year.

There was disappointment yesterday at the removal of the Glasgow route, but the switch to a connection with the Scottish capital should go a long way to alleviating that.

A spokesperson from City of Derry Airport confirmed last night that Ryanair will launch the new service from Edinburgh to City of Derry Airport in winter 2018.

“Ryanair’s existing route from Glasgow International Airport will switch to Edinburgh Airport from 28th October 2018,” he said.

“But Ryanair’s new Scottish service to Edinburgh will go on sale later from today.”

East Londonderry DUP Assembly member George Robinson MLA expressed disappointment at the withdrawal of the Londonderry Glasgow air route.

“This route is one which many people have contacted me about as they used it to visit family friends or for leisure purposes,” he said.

“There is no doubt the withdrawal of the route is a huge disappointment to many locally.

“My relief is that Ryanair have stated they will be opening a route to Edinburgh in winter 2018, so hopefully there will not be a prolonged break in a service to Scotland.”