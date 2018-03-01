Claudy bridge contract won

County Londonderry firm FP McCann has been appointed to carry out the repairs to the Ballynameen Bridge in Claudy, damaged by last August’s floods.

The Magherafelt civil engineering company have been awarded the project by the Department for Infrastructure and work is expected to begin later this month.

The bridge is to be repaired, reconstructed and widened three metres on the downstream side.

The main goal of the project is to return the bridge structure to its original carriageway loading and hydraulic capacities whilst maintaining the historical aesthetic appearance.

The opportunity is also being taken to widen the bridge to improve both carriageway and footway widths and as a consequence make it safer for pedestrians and motorists.

Work on the reconstruction is due to be completed by the end of July.

The agreed works include all design and construction of the following:

Assessment of the condition of the existing bridge foundations.

Repairs to the river bed and foundations and replacement of the apron.

Temporary works to support two arches and associated piers.

Temporary cofferdam works to control river flow.

Demolition of partially collapsed spans, piers and foundations.

Piling works to all new foundations.

Construction of concrete pier foundations.

Construction of retaining walls.

Construction of concrete sills, pier sills, arch units and spandrel walls.

Backfilling of the new bridge structure and service diversions.

Repointing and repairs to remaining masonry structures.

Parapet wall construction and stone cladding.

Kerbing and surfacing.

Demolition and removal of temporary footbridge and excavation of imported material.

Accommodation works and landscaping.