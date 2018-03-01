Blow to local economy as Toys R Us closing down sale gathers pace

Toys R Us at the Crescent Link is further slashing prices in their closing down sale with a further 20 percent cut on top of 60 percent previously

A spokesperson for said “We are literally weeks away from saying goodbye to the Crescent Link store.”

The Londonderry store was one of the outlets earmarked for closure before news this week that the entire company was going into administration.

SDLP economy spokesperson Daniel McCrossan and Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan met with staff there this week.

Mr McCrossan said: “The news that Toys R Us has gone into administration is another blow to our local economy, with four stores across the North in Derry, Belfast, Lisburn and Newtownabbey.

“The SDLP is deeply concerned about the fact that more than 100 jobs are now at risk here.

“My colleague Mark H Durkan MLA and I met with staff affected and we are working hand in hand with them to ensure that they have access to advice at this very difficult time.

“I have also written to Graham Harris the company’s chief executive to ensure that all is being done to protect staff and their rights during the administration process.”