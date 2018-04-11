Blockbuster trio put NWRC centre stage

Three lecturers, who brought Hollywood blockbusters to life on the stage of the Foyle Theatre at North West Regional College (NWRC), have been nominated for a prestigious Theatre Skills Awards.

Michael Poole, Liam Craig and Dominic O’Callaghan, who teach drama, music production and performance, are part of NWRC’s hugely success Five Dollar Shake production company.

For the past four years this core of three lecturers have collaborated in extraordinarily ambitious live theatre projects of Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Inglorious Basterds and The Big Lebowski, which have been the showcase events of the Summer term.

They were previously named Tutors of the Year at the annual NI Creative & Cultural Skills Awards and have now been shortlisted in the final three of the annual Creative and Cultural Skills Awards which will be announced at an event in the Lowry Gallery in Manchester on Tuesday.

Ronan O’Callaghan, Curriculum Manager of Music and Performing Arts, said these three lecturers regularly go the extra mile providing the best education for students, as well as allowing them to engage with industry.

He continued: “Our Summer shows for the past four years have been nothing short of a triumph, continuously selling out on every occasion. These three nominees could content themselves with teaching and assessment using student tasks which would satisfy the requirements of grading without taking on each year that massive burden of extra planning effort, stress and nerve wracking hope that it will be alright on the night.”