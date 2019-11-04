‘Birthday’ donation to Breast Screening Unit

The Western Health and Social (Western Trust) has recent gratefully acknowledged a kind donation to the Breast Screening Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital of 110 Euro and £480 from Linda McGrath following celebrations of a recent big birthday. Linda, her husband Tony, and granddaughter Maddison (pictured) made the donation to staff from the Unit.

The Breast Screening Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital was opened some 28 years ago.

From 1991, breast screening was offered to women between the ages of 50 and 64 years once every three years, equating to a population of 16,000 women across the three year period.

