Ballywillan Drama Group ‘keeps dancing’ with Strictly fundraiser

Strictly Come Dancing has become a firm family favourite as part of weekend telly viewing for over ten years now.

For the last few years Ballywillan Drama Group have brought their very own version of the hit show to life and this year, it’s back again bigger and better than ever at The Royal Court Hotel on Friday, June 1.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Musicals’ and features a host of local talent from around the area - some of whom you may have seen grace the stage in previous BDG shows and some who have been cajoled to step out from behind the scenes and into the limelight!

Stepping out in true Strictly style are: Catherine Campbell and Ally Hogg; Clare Campbell and Ivan Connor; Patrick Connor and Susie Gaston; Ewan Williams and Catherine Scullion; Frances Mary and David McDowell; Stevie Black and Donelle Raynolds; Amy McCubbin and Matt Suddaby and Chloe Freeman and Darren Wallace.

And let’s not forget about the judges for the night...

As well as the audience who hold all the voting power on the evening, the judging panel will be just as glamorous and experienced as Bruno, Shirley, Craig and Darcey.

The judges will be Sarah Travers, Una Culkin, Gerald McQuilken and Roger Boyd...which one will be Ballywillan’s own Craig Revel-Horwood who may even make the real one look like a pussy cat in comparison?

The host for the night is BDG’s very own Bruce Forsyth, none other than Alan McClarty. This is Alan’s third year as host and he couldn’t resist being part of the event again.

Alan has been to some of rehearsals and based on his sneak preview he has assured those purchasing a ticket that a spectacular night is guaranteed with lots of dancing moves never seen before, singing and entertainment.

Tickets are selling fast with special VIP Tables nearly sold out. VIP tickets offer a table beside the dance floor, three bottles of wine at your table, waiter service exclusive to VIP tables and a few extra goodies! VIP tables seat 10 people and cost £200. PM the BDG Facebook page if interested.

Standard tickets are available from the award-winning drama group’s website at www.ballywillan.com and are priced at £12 per person.