AXA announces plans for 60 new jobs in Londonderry

AXA Insurance has announced plans to recruit 60 full time employees to work as Customer Service Representatives in the company’s call centre operation in Londonderry.

AXA is already one of the largest employers in the region with over 300 employees in Derry and the North West.

Sean Harnett, Head of DCC Operations for AXA, said that the company will start recruiting for the new positions immediately: “We have a very substantial operation in Derry and there is great potential for successful applicants to develop long-term careers with the company here.”

Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland’s North West Regional Manager, said: “AXA’s recruitment drive in the North West is positive news for the area and will create valuable career opportunities in insurance.

“The company makes an important contribution to our financial and professional services sector and this expansion is welcome news for the Northern Ireland economy.”

AXA first began operations in Derry in 2007. In the years since the centre has developed to become a key part of the company’s infrastructure to support the business across the island of Ireland.

The Londonderry Call Centre handles calls from customers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Anybody interested in applying for a role with AXA should go online to www.axani.co.uk/careers/vacancies/customer-service-representative-derry/