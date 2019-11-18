Award-winning writer to host talk in Central Library

Derry City and Strabane District Council is delighted to welcome the award winning writer and nominee for Irish Language Book of the Year 2019, Réaltán Ní Leannáin, to the Central Library in Derry on Frida, November 22, for a special lecture event in Irish.

Réaltán is a poet, blogger and novelist whose most recent work, which is also her first novel, Cití na gCártaí, is set in both Malta and Belfast during the last years of the First World War.

She is also currently the writer in residence with the School of Enterprise and Irish Language in DCU. Her talk will begin at 1.30 pm.

Due to limited spaces, the public are advised that booking is essential. To reserve your place, contact Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer at: erin.hamilton@derrystrabane.com