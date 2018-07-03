Autism NI award for City of Derry Airport

The City of Derry Airport has become the first airport in Northern Ireland to have received an Impact award from Autism NI.

The airport received the award from the charity following successful competition of education and training on autism, and means the airport can confidently look after the needs of the 30,000 individuals and families living with autism who may use the airport facilities in the future.

Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport, said: “I am extremely proud of our team on the successful completion of this training and for helping to make City of Derry Airport a place of comfort and understanding for our passengers, particularly those with autism.

“The achievement of this award will certainly strengthen our services further.

“Our dedicated team at City of Derry Airport can also offer pre-familiarisation visit and communication passport in an effort to reduce anxiety levels in advance of travel.”

Orla Kelly, Training and Development Officer at Autism NI, said: “We are delighted City of Derry Airport is the first airport in Northern Ireland to receive the award.

“The staff are now well-informed on the various difficulties a person with autism may face when travelling and have implemented initiatives such as an activity book to help young people stay busy, pre-familiarisation visits (this can be booked in advance) and an airport communication passport which will help staff best support an individual on the spectrum.”