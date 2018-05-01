Arrests after knife-wielding pair make off with cash and medication

Two men have been arrested after an aggravated burglary in which a person was threatened with a knife in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI at Strand Road in Londonderry said two males entered a property in the Galliagh Park area before making off with cash and medication.

Detective Sergeant Moore confirmed: "Two males aged 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later and are currently in custody.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 54 01/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”