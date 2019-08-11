Apprentice Boys parade: Governor hails 'another exceptional day' for the city

Visitors from Australia were among those who took part in the annual Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry on Saturday.

Three members of Australia’s newly established Murray Club were among around 8,000 members of the Apprentice Boys Association who took to the city’s historic walls and streets for their annual parade marking the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.

The head of the parade makes its way along the city walls. Pics by Keith Moore

Members of the Loyal Order were accompanied by some 140 bands and large numbers of people lined the streets to watch the parade.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Diamond and there was a significant turnout for a religious service at St Columb’s Cathedral.

Graeme Stenhouse, governor of the Apprentice Boys Association, said: “It was another exceptional day for the Apprentice Boys Association.

“The whole thing ran smoothly as far as I’m aware.”

The annual parade drew huge crowds to the city centre.

Referring to the first-time participants who made the long journey from Australia, he continued: “I was chatting to them on Sunday night and they really enjoyed the whole experience they had and they were extremely proud to have taken part.

“I just want to thank all the members who travelled from across the United Kingdom and indeed from the Irish Republic and Australia to be with us.

“I would also like to commend the behaviour of the membership and the bands and spectators to make it another exceptional day, not just for the association but for the city of Londonderry as well.”